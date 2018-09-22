A gondola plies the waters of Venice's Grand Canal, Italy on Aug. 17, 2013.

Venice tourists may be subject to a new no sitting rule.

The city's mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, has proposed a fine of up to 500 euros (or about $588) for anyone who sits or lays down in an undesignated spot, according to CNN and the Guardian.

The proposed rule is meant to keep the growing number of tourists, which often overwhelm the city's narrow walkways, at bay.

Tourists are already banned from sitting on the Rialto Bridge and other congested parts of the city, including several churches.

The news sites report the latest sitting ban is still under discussion by the city's council, who will vote on the proposal in October.

