The actor who plays gruff and tough as Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War" and CIA operative in the "Sicario" movies went all soft as he introduced his baby girl to the world.

Actor Josh Brolin, 50, and his entrepreneur wife, Kathryn Boyd, shared a short, sweet video of their sleeping daughter, named Westlyn Reign Brolin on Instagram.

"Dearest Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to introduce our little girl Westlyn Reign Brolin (Bean),” he wrote of a video showing the newborn sound asleep. “Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through. We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly. “#beanlove #dogtown."

Brolin and Boyd married in 2016. Boyd, 31, is a former model and at 5 feet 11 inches the creator of Midheaven Denim, a line of jeans for taller women. 

Brolin announced the couple's pregnancy on Instagram in May. "There's a new sheriff in town and she's no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang onto your hats," he wrote then. 

A month later, the baby was starting to kick and Brolin said he was feeling a little nervous. He told USA TODAY:

"I'm seeing older fathers that I know throw their kids. But I have a shoulder issue after "Deadpool." It’s like, am I going to be able to throw my kid or not? I hate those questions. But it is what it is and I'm so excited."

Streisand for her grandmother

While Westlyn may lack in a sprightly father (like anyone believes that), she won't lack in grandparent power. Her step-grandmother is icon Barbra Streisand. The singer has been married to Brolin's father, actor James Brolin, since 1998.

Brolin told People that Streisand is a "typical Jewish grandmother" and "annoying but in a really great way."

Brolin is also a father to Eden, 24, and Trevor, 30, from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair. His second marriage to actress Diane Lane, which ended in 2013, produced no children.

