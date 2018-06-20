LOS ANGELES — Instagram would like you to know that it too has a platform where "creators" can make videos, post them on their app, and (eventually) get a share of the ad revenues.

But if you're reading this and dreaming of quitting your day job to make videos for Instagram checks, you better drum up a huge following fast. The Instagram announcement is primarily for established creators, with just a handful of celebrity video makers introduced at a splashy press conference in San Francisco. Ditto new announcements from Instagram owner Facebook and Twitter.

The biggest game in town, even though it's harder to get in than it used to be, is Google's YouTube. Niche players like YouNow and Twitch also share ad revenues, but you'll need a sizable network to be accepted in.

Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom at a San Francisco press conference

Wednesday, Instagram announced a new stand-alone app called IGTV, to showcase videos from mostly celebrities, presented in a vertical format, similar to how it's done on Snapchat. Videos play longer than the 60 second limit usually seen on Instagram, and can in fact run as long as 10 minutes. Larger content creators will also be able to upload videos as long as one hour.

Like traditional television, videos will start playing at fullscreen as soon as you open the app, and you can swipe through a variety of videos such as personal recommendations, popular videos, and videos from people you've subscribed to.

“Everything is made for how you naturally hold your phone," CEO Kevin Systrom said onstage at the event, adding that Wednesday also marks the five-year anniversary of Instagram launching video for the first time.

The company also announced today that it had reached 1 billion users.

Instagram stars like Lele Pons and Bryce Xavier also took to the stage to talk about the kind of content they would be bringing to IGTV, with Pons announcing that she would launch a new cooking show on the app. Many of the Instagram stars helping to launch IGTV are also prominent YouTubers, such as Pons, who has more than 10 million YouTube subscribers.

Here's what you need to know about the other players:

—YouTube: In response to videos that repelled advertisers—most notably from video bad boy Logan Paul, YouTube now will only share ad revenues with video makers if they have at least 1,000 subscribers to their channel, and their videos have been watched at least 4,000 hours over the previous 12 months. You register for the YouTube Partner Program from within the Creator Studio section of your YouTube channel.

—Instagram. The IGTV app is for mobile users to catch up on their favorite online celebrities, with longer, produced video. While Instagram says "anyone" can post to the IGTV section, it notes that the area is "curated," meaning editors will have to select your video first. The app doesn't featuring any ads (yet), and content creators aren't being paid directly for their work. Eventually, however, Instagram may develop a revenue-sharing agreement with creators in the future, with Systrom calling IGTV a "very reasonable place" to bring advertisers into. Celebrities involved with the app include Kim Kardashian West, Kevin Hart and Selena Gomez.

—Snapchat. In February, Snap, Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel said the company would begin sharing revenues with video makers sometime this year, but it hasn't started yet. The company is expected to announce specifics at the VidCon convention, a gathering for online video makers, which begins Thursday in Anaheim, California.

—Twitter says video makers are welcome to apply to be part of the new "Creator Originals," that will debut later in 2018. These are scripted shows with high production values, and thus, not available to the general public to participate in. Twitter also now owns Niche, a company that marries social media influencers with brands to work together, for a fee. It's similar to Google's FameBit, and the "Brand Collabs Manager" from Facebook, which was originally available to just a handful of creators. Facebook said this week it would open it up soon to a wider audience.

—Facebook. Beyond Brand Collabs, the social network says it will offer more video makers the ability to put "Ad Breaks," into their live videos, with an ad revenue split. The hurdles: at least 50,000 followers on Facebook and 300 total viewers during a live stream. In addition, Facebook said it is rolling out "Fan subscriptions," to more video makers, enabling them to charge $4.99 monthly for exclusive content.

—Twitch. The Amazon owned gaming network is where gamers watch others play games. Twitch offers the ability to share ad revenues if you run at least three broadcasts per week, and splits the money generated from subscriptions, which are offered for an ad-free experience. Gamers with a good following need to apply and be accepted here.

—YouNow: The streaming chat service aimed at teens offers the ability for fans to leave tips and gifts, which YouNow would like to share with video makers. YouNow accepts applicants based on the size of their YouNow audience. Apply here.

