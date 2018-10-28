Law enforcement officers secure the scene where multiple people were shot at the Tree of Life Congregation.

Eleven people are dead and six people are injured after a mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Four of the six injured were police officers, three of whom were shot, according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department.

Authorities are giving the public an update on what they've learned so far Sunday morning.

This attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue is the worst on worshiping Jewish people in American history, according to a Cincinnati professor and director of the American Jewish Archives.

Robert Bowers, 46, has been identified as the suspect in the mass shooting, according to law enforcement officials.

