If you drop your iPhone a lot, you'll love the new iPhone XR, out Friday. 

Apple just released its pricing chart on screen repairs for the complete lineup of iPhones, and says consumers will pay $199 to fix the 6.1 inch LCD screen of the XR, vs. $329 for the top-of-the-line XS Max. 

That compares to $279 for the 5.8 inch OLED screen XS and the predecessor to that model, the X. 

If you have an older phone, you'll spend even less. Apple charges $169 to fix the 8 Plus phones, first released in 2017, and 2016's iPhone 7 Plus. For $149, you can get new screens on the 8, 7, 6S and 6 Plus phones. 

The iPhone XR has what Apple refers to as a Liquid Retina display.
Apple

At the lower end of the spectrum is $129 for fixes to phones Apple doesn't sell anymore: the 6, 5S, 5C, 5 and SE. 

Under the "other damage" category, Apple charges big-time on the top-of-the-line premium phones, $599 and $549 for the XS Max and XS. 

For the XR, you get a relative bargain of $399. 

