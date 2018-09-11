Wildfires roared through California, torching thousands of acres and forcing entire communities to evacuate.

The three wildfires, which range from 180 miles northeast of San Francisco to the Santa Rosa Valley in Southern California, come as California recovers from other wildfires that have devastated parts of the state in previous months.

Here's what we know.

Where are the fires?

There are currently three major wildfires raging in California.

In the Santa Rosa Valley, firefighters are battling the Hill Fire, which broke out Thursday afternoon. That fire is located just miles away from Thousand Oaks, where 12 people were killed in a shooting at a dance bar Wednesday night.

Farther north, the Camp Fire is ravaging the North California town of Paradise, located 180 miles northeast of San Francisco. Nearly 30,000 people were forced to evacuate on Thursday.

And the Woolsey Fire, the smallest of the three, is burning in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. By Friday morning, the fire had jumped Highway 101 near the city of Calabasas — home to the Kardashians.

How big are they?

All together, the fires have scorched wide swaths of land in different parts of California.

The Hill Fire has consumed 10,000 acres, or 24 square miles. The Woolsey Fire has swelled to 8,000 acres. And the Camp Fire has roared through some 15,000 acres, prompting Acting California Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency in the area.

Why are they spreading so fast?

Authorities say the conditions in some parts of California — hot and dry — are ripe for wildfires.

“The first part of this fuel bed had not seen fire for many years. Drought-stricken fuels, Santa Ana wind conditions, low relative humidity, high temperatures: It’s a recipe for fire,” said Ventura County Fire Department Assistant Chief Chad Cook, the incident commander for the Hill Fire.

Ron Angle, a former volunteer firefighter, said he hasn't seen a fire in the area as severe as the Camp Fire in his nearly 40 years there and noted how extreme the wind was. "I suspect the residential and commercial structure loss will be catastrophic," he said.

How many people have been evacuated?

In Paradise, the entire community of 27,000 people was forced to evacuate due to the Camp Fire, and some 75,000 more homes are under evacuation along the borders of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, where the Woolsey Fire is raging.

One evacuee in Los Angeles County was Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian-West, who lives in an area called Hidden Hills, People Magazine reported.

“Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe,” Kardashian-West wrote on Instagram.

Other evacuees described harrowing escapes from the blaze.

“Things started exploding,” said resident Gina Oviedo, who escaped the Camp Fire, describing gridlock on roads and toppling utility poles. “People started getting out of their vehicles and running.”

Have there been deaths or injuries?

It's not yet known how many injuries or deaths the fire might have caused, but County Cal Fire Chief Darren Read said at a news conference that at least two firefighters and multiple residents were injured in the Camp Fire.

Property damage is also not yet known, but witnesses said the town of Paradise — homes, businesses, supermarkets, restaurants and a retirement home — was completely destroyed.

“Pretty much the community of Paradise is destroyed, it's that kind of devastation," said Cal Fire Capt. Scott McLean. "The wind that was predicted came and just wiped it out."

Contributing: Associated Press; Steve Kiggins, Jeremy Childs, Megan Diskin and Cheri Carlson, USA Today; Alayna Shulman, David Benda, Mike Chapman, Redding Record Searchlight.

