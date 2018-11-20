WOW Air, the Icelandic budget carrier known for $100 one-way fares to Europe, is at it again.

WOW’s latest sale is pegged to Black Friday, which the airline has dubbed “Purple Friday” in a nod to the distinctive paint scheme it uses for its jets.

In the Purple Friday sale, WOW is offering fares as low as $69 one way to Iceland and $99 one way to other cities in Europe.

The $69 and $99 one-way fares are available from five U.S. cities, including one of WOW’s West Coast destinations: Los Angeles. Also getting WOW’s lowest Purple Friday fares are Boston, Chicago O’Hare, Pittsburgh and St. Louis. Aside from the $69 flights to Iceland, sale fares are available on connecting flights to Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt and London Gatwick.

WOW currently flies to its hub near Iceland’s capital Reykjavik from 13 North American airports. From Reykjavik, connections are available to about two dozen European destinations and to New Delhi, India. WOW’s count of North American markets will drop when it stops flying from St. Louis on Jan. 7, but will grow to 14 once new service Orlando (begins Dec. 19) and Vancouver, Canada (June 6), begin.

As always, however, there is significant fine print to the latest WOW sale.

The deals apply to travel through April 19, though WOW says the fares will apply only to 3,000 seats on “selected flights.” That means the fares may not be offered on some flights while the cheapest fares could sell out quickly on others, depending how many seats are allocated to the sale fares on each plane.

The Purple Friday fares also only apply to round-trip bookings, and fares on the return portion are higher than on the European-bound leg.

On a Pittsburgh-London Gatwick itinerary, for example, a passenger can book a $69 outbound fare to Iceland for travel on Friday, Feb. 8. The cheapest return flights to come back within the next week ranged from $109 to $149. Still, at the time of the spot-check, a Pittsburgh passenger could book a Feb. 8-Feb. 13 itinerary for a total of $178.99.

But flyers also should be aware that as an ultra-low-cost airline, WOW charges extra for nearly everything beyond boarding the plane. Even carry-ons will cost extra. Adding just one carry-on to the itinerary costs $49.99 each way if made at the time of booking (or $59.99 at the airport), raising the total cost to $278.97.

Advance seat assignments ($6.99 and up each way), food and water would add to the total cost. Checked bags for U.S.-Iceland flights begin at $59.99 each way.

A similar Tuesday morning spot-check of WOW’s fares for connecting flights from Chicago to London Gatwick also returned low fares, but also some catches. Chief among them: The lowest-advertised fare to London appeared to be available mostly on Sunday and Monday departures, ruling out a quick weekend getaway for most looking to take advantage of the Purple Friday fares.

Still, in one sample search, a departure on Monday, Feb. 25, was available for $99 one way and could be pared with a $219 return fare on either Friday, March 1, or Sunday, March 3. That would make the base fare about $319, not including bags. For connecting flights to Europe, WOW’s bag fees begin at $49.99 one way for carry-ons and $67.99 for checked bags. Even with just one carry-on (paid for at the time of booking), that would boost the round-trip total to $418.97.

Despite the fine print and fees, the deals can represent a good value for those flexible enough to take advantage of the deal.

