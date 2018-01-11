— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Although it may look a bit silly having single 'buds hanging from your ears, Apple AirPods are one of the hottest headphones on the market. In fact, they’re so good they earned the top spot of the best truly wireless headphones we’ve ever tested. Typically, they cost $159 from Apple, but right now you can a set of AirPods for $139 at eBay, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for these headphones.

Now $20 off doesn’t seem like much but considering it’s an Apple product that rarely goes on sale, this is a pretty good deal. We love Apple AirPods because they are lightweight, connect easily to Apple products, and are completely wireless. Bonus: They sound much better than their wired counterparts and also come with a simple charging case and impressive battery life.

Warning: this price is only good for a limited number of units and will end as soon as they sell out. At this low price, you might as well buy now as some early holiday shopping or just to treat yourself.

