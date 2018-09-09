One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning near Auburn University, according to authorities.

AU Alert, Auburn University's emergency notification system, tweeted that the shooting happened at a McDonald's near campus but stressed there is not an active threat to the campus.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The shooting occurred around 2:24 a.m. in the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue in Auburn, Alabama. According to police, officers were in the area working to disperse a large crowd when they heard gunshots and located several victims.

A 20 year-old male from Tuskegee, Ala., was found dead at the scene, and authorities located four others suffering from gunshot wounds.

Those taken to the hospital include a 21 year-old male Auburn student from Hilton Head, South Carolina, a 17 year-old male from Opelika, a 19 year-old female, and a 16 year-old boy.

Investigators believe it was not a random shooting and said that an altercation occurred just prior to the gunfire.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA