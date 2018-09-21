A lot can happen in 635 days, some of it we can tend to forget. The Cleveland Browns had forgotten how to win during that time.

That ended Thursday night when the Browns beat the New York Jets 21-17. It was the Brown's first win since Christmas Eve 2016.

Here is a look at 10 things that happened in the world during the Browns' span of futility.

A total solar eclipse spanned the U.S. coast-to-coast for the first time in 99 years.

La La Land was announced as Best Picture winner at the Oscars, but it was actually Moonlight that won.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married.

April the Giraffe had her baby calf.

Wonder Woman and Black Panther blew away the box office, opening the door to more diverse action-adventure leads and directors.

Women in Saudi Arabia were allowed to drive

Barack Obama was still President of the United States.

Mirai Nagasu became the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel at the Winter Olympics.

12 boys and their soccer coach were rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand.

Best interview ever! Young children interrupt dad's online BBC Interview.

