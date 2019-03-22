KABUL, Afghanistan — U.S. forces say two American service members have been killed during an operation in Afghanistan.

The U.S. and NATO Resolute Support mission says the Americans were killed while conducting an operation on Friday. In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action were being withheld until after notification of the next of kin.

The statement didn't specify the location of the combat or say who the soldiers were fighting.

There are about 14,000 U.S. forces in Afghanistan, supporting Afghan forces as they struggle with a resurgent Taliban who now hold sway over almost half the country and also the Islamic State affiliate, which has expanded its footprint in Afghanistan even as its self-proclaimed "caliphate" has crumbled in Syria and Iraq.

