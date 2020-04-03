PARIS, France — The surfing events at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held on the other side of the world in Tahiti.

The International Olympic Committee says it has signed off on Paris organizers’ wish to send surfing competitions more than 15,000 kilometers (9,000 miles) away to the Pacific island instead of using France’s Atlantic coast.

Olympic leaders were won over after doubts expressed last year by IOC President Thomas Bach.

He initially preferred keeping athletes closer to the host city. The competition venue will be the village of Teahupo’o on the southwest coast of the French Polynesian island.

