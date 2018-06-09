CINCINNATI — A gunman opened fire in a downtown Cincinnati office building Thursday, killing three people and wounding at least three more before he was fatally shot, police said.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter, but it was not immediately clear whether they shot him or he killed himself.

No motive had immediately been determined. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman appeared to target random people during the "horrific" attack.

"There's something deeply sick at work here and we as a country need to work on it," Cranley said.

Police officers and ambulances rushed to the scene at the Fifth Third Center, a 30-story building in the heart of downtown, during the morning rush. Isaac said the shooting took place in the building's loading dock and then the lobby.

A witness said he heard up to 15 shots. Leonard Cain was going back inside the bank when someone alerted him to the shooting. He said a woman was also walking into the bank and people tried to get her attention, but she had headphones on.

"She walked in the door and he shot her," Cain said.

Michael Richardson, who works in the building, was just outside the main doors smoking a cigarette when he heard gunshots. He said he saw a man firing a gun inside the bank lobby.

“I looked behind me and saw the guy – he shot and then he shot again," Richardson said. "After that I started running."

Four victims were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, hospital officials said. One died, two were in critical condition and one was in serious condition, the hospital said. Radio traffic indicated other victims may have been transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.

"We prepare for situations like these and hope they never happen," said Amanda Nageleisen, UC Health spokeswoman. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and all involved."

Gov. John Kasich and Ohio's senators, Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown, said they were monitoring the situation.

"There was a senseless act of gun violence on the streets of Cincinnati this morning," Kasich said. "I’ve spoken with the mayor and informed him the state will provide any necessary resources to the local police.

The building is located in Fountain Square, a hub for entertainment and dining in the city.

"What a sick, tragic way for this day to begin," Sittenfeld tweeted. "The scourge of gun violence leaves only loss."

Bacon reported for USA TODAY from McLean, Va. Contributing: Bob Strickley, Sharon Coolidge,Anne Saker,Kevin Grasha and Sarah Brookbank, Cincinnati Enquirer

