Five people were stabbed, including three infants, at a day care in New York City early Friday morning, according to police.

A 52-year-old woman who was employed at the day care in Flushing, Queens stabbed three children around 3:45 a.m., a spokesperson for the New York City police said. She also stabbed a man in the leg, who is thought to be a father of one of the children at the daycare, but it wasn't clear if one of his children was stabbed. She also stabbed a coworker.

The victims were taken to local hospitals, and one of the children is in serious condition, but none of the injuries are expected to be life-threatening.

Police said the suspect was in custody and taken to a local hospital after trying to kill herself. A spokesperson for the police said she had slashed her wrists.

No motive was initially determined.

