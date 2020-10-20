50 Cent says he supports Trump after seeing Biden tax plan for top earners

The tax plan on Joe Biden's website says he won't increase taxes on anybody making less than $400,000. Different analyses have backed that up.

Rapper and actor 50 Cent says he's supporting President Donald Trump after sharing an image of the top tax rates wealthy Americans could face under Democratic nominee Joe Biden's plan.

50 Cent -- whose given name is Curtis Jackson -- shared an image on Instagram Monday from a CNBC broadcast that showed the top 1% of earners living in New York City could face a combined tax rate of 62%. The graphic cited the Biden campaign and the nonprofit Tax Foundation. 50 Cent lives in New York City and criticized the plan.

"WHAT THE [expletive]," Jackson wrote to his 26.2 million followers. "(VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, [expletive] NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya [expletive] mind."

The tax plan on Biden's campaign website states he won't increase taxes on anybody making less than $400,000 and different analyses have backed that up. While Biden has said he will repeal the Trump tax cuts, he has only said he will repeal the cuts given to people making more than $400,000 and will leave the rest in place.

However, even the wealthiest earners in New York City would unlikely pay anywhere close to 62% due to deductions and other ways to lower their tax burden, according to Newsweek.

While conservatives like Tomi Lahren welcomed Jackson to the "Trump Train," others wondered if the entertainer who is known for trolling is doing it again.

Man, Trump supporters are really clinging on to @50cent so called “endorsement” of the President.



As someone who periodically follows his social media, part of me feels like he’s trolling.



Just a hunch. — Earnest Christian (EJ) (@EJChristian7) October 20, 2020

Jackson followed up Tuesday by sharing a Fox News segment about his initial tweet.

"Yeah, i don't want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea," he tweeted.

In a separate Instagram post, Jackson said, "I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL."

Jackson has spoken in opposition to Trump in the past. He tweeted in September 2016, "Let us pray, lord please don't let Trump into office. We will spin out of control."