WASHINGTON — Nearly 60 people were arrested Thursday after police descended on a crowd of protesters blocking a street and hoping to make a statement against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

The arrests in the nation's capital not far from the steps of the high court came as thousands rallied across the country in solidarity with university professor Christine Blasey Ford, whose accusations against Kavanaugh fueled outrage on both sides of the controversy.

U.S. Capitol police said 57 of the protesters were arrested for "unlawful demonstration activities'' and another two in the same location were arrested and charged with crossing a police line.

Foes of Kavanaugh wanted to "make sure our voices are heard and our concerns are raised," Women's March co-founder Tamika Mallory told USA TODAY. "And to make sure senators understand that while they may still vote to confirm him, we will not forget when it comes to the midterms and beyond."

Survivors of sexual assault and their supporters gathered in Washington and in locations across the nation, including state offices of U.S. senators, to share testimonies of assault. At 12:30 p.m. local time, protesters nationwide conducted a moment of silence for survivors.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

In Washington, a crowd of protesters instantly grew quiet and raised fists and palms in the air, bearing the phrase “Believe Women" or "I Believe.” They began a solemn march to the Capitol Reflecting Pool with survivors and women at the front. More than 1,000 demonstrators repeatedly chanted, “We believe Christine Ford, we believe Anita Hill,” undeterred by rain.

The protesters then marched to the Supreme Court, chanting, "No means no, Kavanaugh has got to go." Dozens blocked streets near the court, hoping to be arrested.

Some sported black T-shirts that read, “Women for Kavanaugh," and others wore black and red shirts that read “Believe Women.” Others toted signs, “I believe survivors. No on Kavanaugh,” or wore buttons, “Confirm Kavanaugh.”

Many Ford supporters had black tape across their mouths that read, “Believe women.”

“We can’t have someone who is accused of sexual violence nominated and voted into the highest court,” Tali Israeli said. “We can’t have a bunch of white men deciding whether a woman was sexually assaulted.”

If Kavanaugh is confirmed, Israeli said, women like her will only double down.

“It’s an unfortunate step back,” she said. “I just think we need to fight harder.”

At 12:30 p.m., the nationwide moment of silence for survivors, the crowd instantly becomes silent, and many raise palms and fists in the air, showing the words “Believe Women.” #KavanaughConfirmationHearings pic.twitter.com/1ZW0DYE7Ou — Caroline Simon (@carolinesimon66) September 27, 2018

Jen Jinks was also protesting Kavanaugh – and what she said was the broader issue of discrediting women who tell survivor stories.

“There’s a national epidemic of disbelieving women, of women’s words not being enough,” she said. “This is just one more look into that."

On his way to the Capitol, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. – a key vote who could decide Kavanaugh’s fate – didn’t answer repeated questions about whether he’d vote to confirm.

The arrests Thursday came after protests Monday in Washington resulted in 128 arrests by Capitol Hill police. On Wednesday, 28 more arrests were made.

Protests were not limited to Washington or other big cities. In Montpelier, Vermont, pop. 7,500, about 40 people gathered outside City Hall as passing motorists honked their support.

Ford, 51, said that in 1982, when she was 15, she was at a party where Kavanaugh, then 17, forced her down on a bed and tried to remove her clothes while holding his hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming. She said she feared Kavanaugh might accidentally kill her before she escaped. Kavanaugh denied the accusations.

Mallory stressed that her group opposed Kavanaugh before allegations by Ford and other women became public.

“We didn’t just start with the sexual assault stories," she said. "We knew, based on his voting record for a number of issues, that he was problematic. And so now that these particular stories are public, it has only really proven what we already knew, and why we were there from the beginning.

“This is not an upstanding citizen, not someone who is trustworthy, not someone who respects women," Mallory said.

Concerns over the Kavanaugh nomination are not lodged solely by women. A social media campaign #AssaultFreeSCOTUS asked men to record a short video explaining why they stand for Ford and post it on social media.

Mallory said the allegations by Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University and researcher for Stanford, inspired women to speak out and discuss their survivor stories.

“This is exactly what the #MeToo movement is about," she said. "It is about women whose stories have not been told, or even if they have been told, they have not received the support that they deserved.”

Kavanaugh supporters also want to be heard. Hundreds gathered early Thursday morning in Lower Senate Park to rally in favor of the nominee, waving signs that read, “I Stand with Brett.”

“I’m concerned that the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh are not substantiated, and there seems to be a strong political motive,” said Ardi Skinner, an area resident who attended the rally. “It demeans the process of helping women who have been assaulted.”

Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director for the conservative Judicial Crisis Network, said she wants to see a fair hearing.

“I certainly want the truth to come out,” Severino said. “What we have seen so far is allegations that have not been corroborated.”

© 2018 USATODAY.COM