A Fredericksburg, Virginia, family is searching for answers to why their 8-month-old daughter continues to flatline in the hospital nearly every day.

Amirah Nicholson and her twin, Nevaeh, were born in March prematurely.

Shortly after their birth, Amirah started having health issues and was eventually transported to VCU Medical Center.

Since then, doctors have diagnosed her with a lung disease, but Amirah's mom, Jennifer Wright, says there's something else contributing to her health issues that doctors can't figure out.

"Everything that's been happening just stunned the doctors," Wright says. "They just don't know what to do."

Wright said her daughter Amirah was diagnosed with Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia. That's where the lung and airways are damaged during the neonatal period causing the destruction of the tiny air sacs of the lung.

The problem is, Amirah continues to flatline almost every day, for reasons the family and doctors can't figure out.

Amirah has been in the ICU since she was born, but her family said she's come back from situations doctors never thought she'd be able to.

"She's a warrior," father E.J. Nicholson says. "All of the stuff she's been through a lot of people don't experience that in their whole lifetime. Just to see her 1 pound 9 ounces when she was born, they didn't give her a chance and she's made it this far."

The family is searching for anyone with medical knowledge or insight into what may be happening to Amirah to contact them.

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved