FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A fire official in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is calling it "the end-all-be-all" when it comes to unique calls.

A Florida man dialed 911 after going to the bathroom — and finding an iguana in his toilet. Battalion Chief Stephan Gollan tells the Miami Herald the man "freaked out and didn't know what to do" — so he dialed the emergency number.

The issue was resolved when a firefighter put on a sterile glove, reached into the bowl, fished the bright green iguana out — and released it into the wild.

The department tweeted out pictures of the lizard, with the caption, "can you imagine lifting the toilet lid and finding this?"

Fort Lauderdale Fire Department tweeted this photo of an iguana in a toilet after someone spotted it and called 911, March 14, 2019.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Department