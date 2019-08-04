There's more liquid in Dan + Shay's cup of tequila: The country music duo followed their first Grammy win for "Tequila" with their first win at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards where Reba McEntire is hosting.

Dan + Shay won song of the year for the crossover hit at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

"This is a dream come true for us," Dan Smyers said onstage.

The duo won best country duo/group performance at the Grammys in February.

Check out the rest of the winners (in bold) and nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett - WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay - WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Locash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion – WINNER



New Female Artist of the Year

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde – WINNER

Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs – WINNER

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

New Duo or Group of the Year

High Valley

Lanco – WINNER

Runaway June

Album of the Year

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Desperate Man, Eric Church

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Single of the Year

“Down to the Honky Tonk,” Jake Owen

“Heaven,” Kane Brown

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay - WINNER

Song of the Year

“Break Up in the End,” Cole Swindell

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay - WINNER

“Yours,” Russell Dickerson

Video of the Year

“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

“Burn Out,” Midland

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson – WINNER

“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Songwriter of the Year

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally – WINNER

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne – WINNER

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney

“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line

The Associated Press contributed to this story.