Police have apprehended one person in relation to an active shooting near a mall in El Paso, TX.

The El Paso police department tweeted Saturday urging people to stay clear of the area around Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso.

In a press conference, police said one person has been detained. Police said multiple fatalities and injuries have been reported, and people on the scene were evacuated and taken to MacArthur Elementary school. Families who are looking for their loved ones should head to the school for more information. Police have not confirmed how many people have been injured or killed.

Police said that there is no longer an active shooter at the scene, but the scene has not yet been deemed save. Multiple areas in the scene are being investigated, including the Walmart next to the Cielo Vista Mall.

Earlier, El Paso Police said that there were multiple reports of multiple shooters.

ATF agents from Dallas are en route to assist the El Paso Police Department. They urged people to stay away from the area and refrain from posting first responder activity on social media.

On Twitter, Texas Governor Greg Abbott thanked first responders for their work.

Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke also tweeted about the incident, calling it "Truly heartbreaking." He urged people to follow directions given by emergency personnel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.