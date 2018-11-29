SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A suspect wanted in connection with a mall shooting that happened on Thanksgiving in Hoover, Alabama has been arrested in metro Atlanta.

The suspect, Erron Brown, 20, was arrested Thursday morning in South Fulton on Highwind Way.

Authorities issued a warrant Wednesday out of Alabama for attempted murder.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving at the Riverchase Galleria.

Two people were injured when shots were fired.

Police shot and killed Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr, as he was initially described as the shooter at an Alabama mall. However, they later said it was unlikely that he fired shots. His family is demanding justice.

U.S. Marshals arrested Brown without incident at a relative's home.

