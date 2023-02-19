Allison Holker thanks fans for support after the death of her husband, tWitch

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, a beloved figure on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," died in December at 40 years old.

Allison Holker, the widow of professional dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss, thanked fans for their support in her first video post since his death.

Boss, the longtime dancing DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" who rose to fame as a contestant on "So You Think You Can Dance," died by suicide in December. He was 40 years old.

"I just want to say thank you for all the love and support that you guys have sent to me and my family at this time," Holker, a professional dancer and TV personality, said in a video posted to Instagram. "It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life.”

Boss was the runner-up on the fourth season of "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008. In 2014, he joined "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and was an integral part of the show until it ended in 2022. He was named a co-executive producer of the show in 2020.

Boss and Holker also hosted "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings" on Disney+ and frequently shared dance videos on social media. The two were married for nine years and had three children.

"He lived his life for love," Holker said. "My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure our purpose was lived up by bringing joy to people... It's going to feel a little different, but we know that's our purpose and we'll still do that to this day ... I hope you guys remember how special you are, and how much of an impact you make around the world."