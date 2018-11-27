Amanda Bynes is officially ready for the spotlight again.

On Monday, Paper magazine revealed their winter cover featuring the former child star, all grown up – Bynes is now 32 – and showing off a more refined image. In one shot, Bynes wears jeans and a blazer; several photos show her in high-necked fashion-forward tops.

The curated images are a far cry from Bynes' turbulent 20s: After bizarre bouts of tweeting and public appearances, she suffered a public breakdown in 2013 and was placed in a treatment facility under an involuntary psychiatric hold. Bynes’ mom was then granted temporary conservatorship over her.

PHOTOS: Amanda Bynes through the years Actress Amanda Bynes of Nickelodeon's "The Amanda Show" arrives at the premiere of Paramount's "Rugrats in Paris - The Movie" November 5, 2000 at Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Liaison) Actress Amanda Bynes attends the Nickelodeon's 15th Annual Kids'' Choice Awards April 20, 2002 in Santa Monica, CA. Bynes was honored with the "Favorite TV Actress Award." (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Nickelodeon's Amanda Bynes and actor Frankie Muniz arrive at the world premiere of Universal Pictures'' "Josie and the Pussycats" April 9, 2001 at the GCC Galaxy Theatre in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Liaison) Amanda Bynes during Nickelodeon's 16th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar April 12, 2003 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images) Actress Amanda Bynes appears on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios on May 15, 2003 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Actress Amanda Bynes arrives at the premiere of "What A Girl Wants" at the Cinerama Dome Theater on March 27, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Actress Amanda Bynes and MTV VJ La La attend MTV's "TRL Beach House: Summer on the Run" on June 2, 2004 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images) Actress Amanda Bynes appears on stage during the 4th Annual TRL Awards at the MTV Times Square Studios February 21, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images) Actors Amanda Bynes and Shia Labeouf make an appearance on MTV's Total Request Live on September 29, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images) Actress Amanda Bynes poses at the Sydney premiere of "She's The Man" at Greater Union Cinemas Campbelltown on March 26, 2006 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Stephane L'hostis/Getty Images) Actors Channing Tatum (left), Amanda Bynes and Robert Hoffman pose at the premiere of DreamWork's "She's the Man" at the Village Theater on March 8, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Actress Amanda Bynes, with her puppy Charlie, poses during the 2008 World Experience DPA gift lounge held at the The Peninsula Hotel on January 10, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images) Amanda Bynes walks the runway wearing Swarovski at the Heart Truth Red Dress Collection Fall 2009 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on February 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images for IMG) Hilary Duff and Amanda Bynes attend the Herve Leger Spring 2010 Fashion Show at the Promenade at Bryant Park on September 13, 2009 in in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Herve Leger) In this handout image provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, actress Amanda Bynes is seen in a police booking photo April 6, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images) Amanda Bynes attends an appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court on July 9, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Amanda Bynes is on the latest cover of Paper magazine. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

The former "All That" star has since quit acting, sobered up and spent the past few years quietly studying fashion at Los Angeles' Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.

Now, she's getting candid about what those chaotic years were like. "I started smoking marijuana when I was 16," Bynes tells Paper. "Even though everyone thought I was the 'good girl,' I did smoke marijuana from that point on."

Then she tried harder drugs. "Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy," she said. "(I tried) cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice."

But Adderall had a different appeal. While she was making "Hairspray," Bynes recalls "reading an article in a magazine that (called Adderall) 'the new skinny pill' and they were talking about how women were taking it to stay thin. I was like, 'Well, I have to get my hands on that.' " Bynes faked symptoms of ADD and acquired a prescription from a psychiatrist.

After "Easy A" came out in 2010, Bynes was upset with how she looked in the film. "I saw it and I was convinced that I should never be on camera again and I officially retired on Twitter, which was, you know, also stupid."

But without a sense of purpose, Bynes "got really into my drug usage" and "was just stuck at home, getting high, watching TV and tweeting."

Today, Bynes says she's been sober for about four years. "Those days of experimenting are long over. I'm not sad about it and I don't miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act."

And yes, she wants to act again. "I have no fear of the future," she says. "I've been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it, so I just feel like it's only up from here."

