Annie Glenn, widow of astronaut and Senator John Glenn, dies at 100

Annie Glenn was an advocate and educator in communication disorders and rarely appeared in public since her husband's death in 2016.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Annie Glenn, the widow of U.S. Senator and NASA astronaut John Glenn, has died at the age of 100.

Debbie Allender, operations director of the John and Annie Glenn Museum in New Concord, Ohio, confirmed Glenn's death Tuesday morning to WBNS 10TV.

John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, died in 2016 at the age of 95. The couple had been married for 73 years.

Annie Glenn was an advocate and educator in communication disorders and has rarely appeared in public since her husband's death.

The John Glenn College of Public Affairs at Ohio State University threw a small 97th birthday celebration for her in 2017, shortly after her husband died, where she said she missed her lifelong companion “terribly.”

John Glenn had already been awarded a Congressional Gold Medal, but a resolution urging Congress to award the Glenns a joint medal is pending in the Ohio Legislature.