Rafael Nadal had a scary moment in his second-round win over Federico Delbonis — when his wayward forehand hit a ballkid in the head.

He gave her a kiss on the cheek and apologized. After the match he gave her his headband before saluting the crowd.

“Have been one of the more scary moments I’ve had on the tennis court — the ball was quick, and straight on (her) head,” he said. ”I was so scared for her. Very happy that you're good. You're very brave, so well done."

Nadal's 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-1 victory was tough. He'd dropped only 10 games in three previous wins over the left-handed Argentine.

The first two games on Rod Laver Arena took 18 minutes , with Nadal missing six breakpoint chances before Delbonis held for 1-1.

Spain's Rafael Nadal checks a ball girl after a ball hit her during his second round match against Federico Delbonis of Argentina at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

AP

The top-ranked Nadal converted one of nine breakpoint chances in the 1st set and none of nine in the second, but converted two from two in the third.

He’ll next play fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, who beat Peter Gojowczyk of Germany.