The Justice Department says Attorney General William Barr will hold a news conference Thursday morning on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

The news conference will be held at 9:30 a.m. Eastern at the Justice Department in Washington. Barr will be joined by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The Justice Department has said a redacted version of Mueller's report will be released Thursday.

Mueller officially concluded his investigation late last month and submitted a nearly 400-page report to Barr.