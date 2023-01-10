Bed Bath & Beyond updates store closing list: 126 locations

The struggling chain announced in August that it would close 150 stores and cut its workforce. More store closures were announced Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Bed Bath & Beyond, which announced in August its plan to close 150 stores and cut 20% of its workforce, has named more locations on that list.

The struggling retailer updated its list of store closings Tuesday as it shared dismal third-quarter results. Fiscal third-quarter sales fell 33%, sliding to $1.26 billion for the three months ended Nov. 26 from $1.88 billion a year earlier. It was the latest in a week of bad news for the company, which warned Thursday that it may need to file for bankruptcy protection.

Including the more than 50 closures announced in August, 126 locations are now on the list. Most are the company's flagship stores, but a handful of its buybuy BABY and Harmon stores are also listed. Here's a look at the stores, organized by state. An asterisk indicates a previously announced closure.

Alabama

Florence: 356A Cox Creek Parkway

Arizona

Mesa: 2039 N. Power Road

Tucson: 9590 East 22nd Street

*Tucson: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz

Tucson: 7475 North La Cholla Blvd.

*Phoenix: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway

Queen Creek: 21258 South Ellsworth Loop Road

California

Valencia: Valencia Marketplace, 25540 The Old Road

Chula Vista: 394 East H Street

San Jose: 5353 Almaden Expressway, Suite A-200

Buena Park: 8390 On The Mall #237

*Santee: 9918 Mission Gorge Road

*Redding: 1140 Hilltop Drive

La Habra: 1320 South Beach Blvd.

*Lakewood: 75 Lakewood Center Mall

*Larkspur: 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle

*Palmdale: 39421 10th Street West

Antioch: 5719 Lone Tree Way

Sacramento: 3611 N. Freeway Blvd.

*San Leandro: 15555 East 14th Street, Suite 240

*Burbank: 201 East Magnolia Blvd.

*Marina: 117 General Stilwell Drive

Vallejo: 105 Plaza Drive, Suite 107

Colorado

Pueblo: 5737 N. Elizabeth Street

Connecticut

*Stamford: Ridgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer Street

Hamden: 2045 Dixwell Avenue

*Waterford: 850 Hartford Turnpike

Delaware

Wilmington: Brandywine Town Ctr, 1020 Brandywine Pkwy

Florida

*Sunrise: 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C

Orlando: 5295 International Drive, Suite 100

Oviedo: 1115 Vidina Place Suite 175

*Sanford: 111 Towne Center Blvd.

Pompano Beach: Shoppers Haven, 3459 N. Federal Highway Space 16

Sebring: 1748 US 27 N.

Brooksville: 7187 Coastal Blvd

Homestead: 2595 NE 10th Court

Royal Palm Beach: 550 North State Road 7

Georgia

*Snellville: Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Hwy Suite 5000

*Suwanee: 2623 Peachtree Pkwy

Valdosta: 1700 Norman Drive, Suite 400

Iowa

*Waterloo: 1522 Flammang Drive

*Dubuque: 2475 N.W. Arterial

Idaho

Twin Falls: 1933 Fillmore Street

Illinois

*Gurnee: 6132 Grand Ave., Gurnee Mills Mall

*Schaumburg: 915 East Golf Road

*Fairview Heights: Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois

Champaign: Market View Shopping Center, 63 E. Marketview Dr.

*Carbondale: University Mall, 1265 E. Main Street

*Joliet: 2850 Plainfield Road

Vernon Hills: 413 Milwaukee Ave Suite 300

*Bourbonnais: 2056 North State Route 50

Quincy: 5110 Broadway Street

Chicago: 1419 N. Kingsbury Street

Indiana

Avon: 10350 East US Highway 36

Kansas

Lawrence: 3106 S. Iowa Street, Suite 215

Manhattan: 425 3rd Place

Kentucky

Elizabethtown: 1998 N. Dixie Avenue

Bowling Green: 2300 Gary Farms Blvd. Suite 400

Louisiana

*Bossier City: 2900 Meadow Creek Drive

Alexandria: 3437 Masonic Drive, Suite #1060

Massachusetts

*Seekonk: 35 Highland Avenue

*Dorchester: 8B Allstate Road, Suite 1

*Milford: 230 Fortune Boulevard

Maryland

Bel Air: 559 Baltimore Pike

Michigan

*Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road

*Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Rd.

Auburn Hills: 4780 Baldwin Rd.

Ann Arbor: 3645 Washtenaw Avenue

Muskegon: 5540 Harvey Street

Brighton: 8467 W. Grand River

Lansing: 5845 W. Saginaw Highway

*Walker: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW

*Chesterfield: 50551 Waterside Drive

*White Lake Twp.: 9050 Highland Road

Minnesota

*St. Cloud: 3959 Second Street South

Missouri

Osage Beach: 4627 Osage Beach Parkway

Lake St. Louis: 4 Meadows Circle Drive

Mississippi

Hattiesburg: 6143 US Hwy 98

Montana

Great Falls: 1200 10th Avenue South

New Jersey

*Flanders: 30 International Drive, Suite 1

*Manalapan: 13 Route 9 South

*Paramus: 34 E Ridgewood Ave

Parsippany: 3189 Route 46 Morris Hills S/C (Harmon)

Princeton: 601 Nassau Park Blvd. (buybuy BABY)

Rockaway: 399 Route 46 West (Harmon)

Rockaway: 327 Mount Hope Ave. Suite 1003 (buybuy BABY)

New York

*Farmingdale: 251 Airport Plaza Blvd.

Ithaca: 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100

Kingston: 1187 Ulster Avenue

*Middletown: 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3

*Mt. Vernon: 500 East Sandford Blvd.

*New Hartford: 4805 Commercial Drive

Plattsburgh: 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100

Staten Island: 2795 Richmond Avenue

Nevada

Carson City: 911 Topsy Lane, Suite 104

*Sparks: 195 Los Altos Pkwy

North Carolina

*Charlotte: The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Rd.

Wilson: 3401 Raleigh Road Parkway W. Building 5A

Ohio

*Cincinnati: 3681 Stone Creek Blvd.

*Hamilton: Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road

Huber Heights: North Heights Plaza, 8284 Old Troy Pike Road

*Perrysburg: 10027 Fremont Pike

*Sandusky: 4020 Milan Road, Unit# 910

Strongsville: 16700 Royalton Road

Oklahoma

Lawton: 421 NW 2nd Street

Oregon

*Beaverton: 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.

Pennsylvania

Altoona: 197 Falon Lane

Erie: 6720 Peach Street, Suite A

Stowe: 170 Upland Square Drive

*Wynnewood: 70 E. Wynnewood Blvd.

Puerto Rico

*Bayamon: Plaza Del Sol, 725 West Main Avenue

South Carolina

Columbia: 10136 Two Notch Road, Suite 109

Florence: 2853 David H McLeod Blvd, Suite C

Texas

Lake Worth: 6038 Azle Avenue

Harker Heights: 201 East Central Texas Expressway Suite 250

*Port Arthur: Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114

*Wichita Falls: 3201 Lawrence Road Suite A

Virginia

Fredericksburg: 1320 Carl D Silver Parkway Suite 100 (buybuy Baby)

Lynchburg: 4026-N Wards Road

Gainesville: 8135 Stonewall Shops Square

*Christiansburg: 135 Shoppers Way NW

*Leesburg: 532 Fort Evans Road

Washington

Auburn: 1101 Outlet Collection STE 1260

*Lakewood: 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W.

Wisconsin