Biden to introduce Susan Rice, others for key administration roles Friday

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden on Friday afternoon is expected to formally introduce his selections for domestic nominees and appointees, including the White House Domestic Policy Council and secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Biden plans to formally introduce Susan Rice, a longtime Democratic foreign policy expert who served as President Barack Obama’s national security adviser and U.N. ambassador, as the White House Domestic Policy Council.

He is also expected to introduce his Denis McDonough, who was Obama’s White House chief of staff, as his nominee to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Biden, who is assuming the presidency in the midst of the worst public health crisis in a century and a flagging economy, is putting a greater emphasis on past experience and, as a result, has gone frequently back to the former President Barack Obama's administration to help fill out his government selection.

“Many of the folks who are returning are returning because they believe in public service and know that after four turbulent and destructive years and a brutal pandemic, this is a particularly important time to serve,” said David Axelrod, who served as a senior adviser to Obama. “Their experience is valuable. Their values and outlooks are consonant with (Biden’s). The challenge is to look forward and not back and innovate beyond what’s simply been broken.”

Biden made the announcements on Rice and McDonough Thursday morning, along with his nominations of Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative and Tom Vilsack as agriculture secretary. Vilsack filled that same role during Obama’s two terms.

The president-elect’s allies say he’s making good on his pledge to fill out a Cabinet that reflects the diversity of the nation while putting a premium on the ability of his picks to hit the ground running.