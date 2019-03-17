A slip of the tongue by former Vice President Joe Biden might suggest he's leaning toward running for the White House again.

In a keynote speech at a Saturday dinner for the Delaware Democratic Party, Biden boasted that he has "the most progressive record of anybody running."

But Biden hasn't announced whether he is running again for president. He quickly corrected himself, saying "anybody who would run — I didn't mean it. Anybody who would run."

Cheers nearly drowned out his correction. Although Biden has been known to go off script, his remark is likely to be viewed as a Washington-style gaffe — a case of accidentally telling the truth.

Biden sounded like a candidate-in-waiting, pushing Democratic policies and accusing President Donald Trump of dividing the country.