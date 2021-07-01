Read: Statement by Bill Clinton after riot at U.S. Capitol

The 42nd president said the mob of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol was the result of years of misinformation and 'poison politics.'

Former President Bill Clinton released the following statement Wednesday after the events in Washington, D.C. in which a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters rioted at the U.S Capitol, interrupting the affirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

"Today we faced an unprecedented assault on our Capitol, our Constitution, and our country.

The assault was fueled by more than four years of poison politics spreading deliberate misinformation, sowing distrust in our system, and pitting Americans against one another.

The match was lit by Donald Trump and his most ardent enablers, including many in Congress, to overturn the results of an election he lost.

The election was free, the count was fair, the result is final. We must complete the peaceful transfer of power our Constitution mandates.

I have always believed that America is made up of good, decent people. I still do.