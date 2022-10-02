Bob Saget's family files lawsuit to prevent release of records from death investigation

Earlier this month, a medical examiner ruled Saget died from an accidental blow to the head.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of beloved comedian Bob Saget has filed a lawsuit against the Orange County sheriff and medical examiner's office to prevent the release of any further medical records.

According to court documents, the family claims that any further release of records would cause them to "suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress."

On top of that, the lawsuit also claims no public interest would be served by the release of records. The record they're speaking of includes any photos, videos, audio recordings and autopsy information collected during the investigation into Saget's death.

Earlier this month, a medical examiner ruled Saget died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from what they describe as an “unwitnessed fall.”

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget was found unresponsive on Jan. 9 in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, where he was pronounced dead.

A death investigation report released by the sheriff's office revealed Saget was pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m. A responding deputy activated a body camera and began searching for any possible signs of foul play but found none.

Investigators say Saget's room appeared orderly, and he was found lying face-up in bed. There were no signs of trauma. His left arm was across his chest, and his right arm was resting on his bed.

Authorities say Saget was supposed to check out of the room Sunday, but his family grew concerned after not being able to get ahold of him. So, relatives got in touch with security at the Ritz Carlton.

A security officer went to check on Saget's well-being but got no response at the door after knocking repeatedly. The security worker eventually entered the room and found the lights turned off.

The sheriff's office said the security officer found Saget on the bed and realized he was not breathing. He immediately had his security dispatcher call 911.

Saget was best known for playing one of America's favorite dads: Danny Tanner on the hit TV sitcom "Full House" and the Netflix sequel "Fuller House." He also hosted America's Funniest Videos, appeared in many movies and TV shows, and is known for his raunchy stand-up comedy shows.

Behind the scenes, Saget was known for his work as a philanthropist. He served as a board member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation, supporting people with the same disease that killed his sister.

At the time of his death, Saget had recently started traveling the country on his "I Don't Do Negative" comedy tour and had just finished shows in Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, which is near Jacksonville.

In his last Twitter post early Sunday morning, he thanked fans in Jacksonville for being an "appreciative audience" during his Saturday night show.

In an earlier tweet, he said he was "loving beyond words" being on tour.

Tampa Bay area comedian Tim Wilkins, who was a host on 10 Tampa Bay from 2006 to 2008, opened for Saget prior to his death.

Wilkins said in their final interaction Saturday night, the two exchanged a wink and a nod as he watched from side stage while Saget finished his set.