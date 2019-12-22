CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Boeing's Starliner crew capsule is returning to Earth this weekend after its first test flight, its mission cut short by an improperly set clock on the spacecraft.

Ground controllers are aiming for a Sunday morning touchdown in the New Mexico desert.

The Starliner -- carrying no astronauts, only a test dummy -- was supposed to spend a week at the International Space Station. But the capsule ended up in the wrong orbit after launching Friday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The space station docking was scrapped, and managers decided to bring the spacecraft home as soon as possible.

