Leden Boykins’ parents are asking if the troopers could have found a way to save his life instead of stopping the car the way they did.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A 12-year-old child was the victim of a high-speed chase that ended in a crash that killed him. Leden Boykins was a passenger in a car driven by a neighbor, who was being chased by Georgia State Patrol Troopers on September 10.

As Leden’s parents continue to find out more about why their neighbor was fleeing the troopers, they've asked Georgia State Patrol to explain why the troopers could not have found a way to save Leden’s life, instead of stopping the chase the way they did.

Sunday, members of the Boykins family gathered to try to comfort each other through their grief and anger, shedding tears and trembling in each other’s arms. They were asking searing questions about Leden’s death. His grandmother, Patricia Williams, sobbing, said Leden called her moments before he was killed.

“He said, Granny, I’m on my way, I’m almost home. And he didn’t come…”

Williams, and Leden’s parents, Toni and Anthony Boykins, are certain state troopers could have saved Leden’s life.

His parents were in Michigan for a family funeral when he was killed.

His grandmother, who was staying with Leden at the family’s Paulding County home, had given Leden permission this past Thursday to earn some money by accompanying a close friend and neighbor to his job, cleaning parking lots at night. The neighbor is Charles Moore, and Moore’s 14-year-old son also went along.

On their way home, according to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers pulled Moore over for speeding. They said that Moore would not produce his driver's license. Instead, according to the GSP, he drove off and began speeding again while driving recklessly, for three and a half miles along Highway 92, until troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop him.

Moore’s car spun off the highway and flipped upside down.

Leden was killed.

Moore and his son survived.

Moore is in custody, facing charges.

The Boykins said Moore’s wife later told them that when troopers first stopped Moore, a Black man, he had his son call 911.

“He told the 911 operator, he said, ‘I need for y’all to get a supervisor out here, there’s too many police cars and I’m in fear of my life,’” Toni Boykins said.

Leden’s father, Anthony, said Moore’s wife told him that Moore told the troopers he considered himself a “sovereign citizen” and would not roll down the windows while his 14-year-old son was calling 911.

The family said that during the stop, troopers began trying to break through the windows.

Anthony said Moore’s wife told him that while Moore’s 14-year-old son was trying to get 911 to send police or Sheriff’s deputies to intervene, Moore was so frightened for himself and the two boys, he drove away with the 911 operator still on the line.

Anthony said regardless of whether Moore’s reactions were justified, regardless of whatever charges he may face, troopers would have seen right away that there were two children in Moore’s car.

“What I do know is, when you see those kids, your decision-making process is supposed to kick in,” Boykins said. “But couldn’t they put a roadblock up and protect those kids? They couldn’t figure out any other way than to flip that car over?”

Leden’s parents said no one in law enforcement has notified them that he was killed, or contacted them in any way.

“We’re trying to understand,” Anthony said, “who identified the body, and why the body was released to perform an autopsy without communicating with the parents.”

Now, they say no one will tell them where Leden’s body is or when he’ll be released to them.

Leden was in the 7th grade and would have turned 13 on September 28.