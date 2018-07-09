All eyes were on any potential protests during the national anthem at Thursday's NFL opener, but the attention soon turned to Boyz II Men's soulful rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" that set the internet on fire.

The Philadelphia-bred R&B trio – decked out in Eagles gear – belted out the anthem ahead of the NFL matchup between the Eagles and Atlanta Falcons Thursday night.

After the two-minute song at Lincoln Financial Field, the Twitterverse collectively nominated Boyz to be the league's anthem performer at every game from here on out.

Listen for yourself:

Those Boyz II Men still have it. pic.twitter.com/9DJL4cTO2z — Billy Michael Honor (@BillyMHonor) September 7, 2018

One Twitter user said: "Boyz II Men might as well sing the national anthem from now on." Another user agreed and asked who is with them? "Boyz II Men for every anthem from here on out."

Boyz II Men might as well sing the national anthem from now on . — Kevin (@Flyysociety_kev) September 7, 2018

Boyz II Men for every anthem from here on out. Who's with me? — Kim Berntson (@Kimmyjohns) September 7, 2018

One user questioned how Boyz II Men made "twilight’s last gleaming" sound so smooth: "How did Boyz II Men make the national anthem sound sexy?"

how did Boyz II Men make the national anthem sound sexy? — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) September 7, 2018

Another user said the national anthem bought December to August: "Boyz II Men singing this makes the anthem sounds like a Chirstmas carol."

Boyz II Men singing this makes the anthem sound like a Christmas carol — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) September 7, 2018

One social media user said Boyz II Men's performance was better than "everybody else who has ever sang the National Anthem," and that is saying a lot considering Whitney Houston's version before Super Bowl XXV in 1991.

Boyz II Men > everybody else who has ever sang the National Anthem. 🔥 — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) September 7, 2018

Another suggested that the R&B group should fill in for the referees so they can "sing the penalties to us." The Twitter user added, "Let Wanya in the booth to call the game, too."

Boyz II Men should also be the referees for this game and they get to sing the penalties to us. I'd be fine with that. Let Wanya in the booth to call the game, too. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) September 7, 2018

Several social media users said the national anthem was too good for anyone to protest.

"If you can take a knee through that anthem I’ve got no time for you. Boyz II Men just rolled out one of the best versions I’ve heard in a long time, powerful stuff," a Twitter user said.

If you can take a knee through that anthem I’ve got no time for you. Boyz II Men just rolled out one of the best versions I’ve heard in a long time, powerful stuff. #NFLKickoff #NationalAnthem — Patrick Sutton (@Patrick_Sutton_) September 7, 2018

Another user suggested the NFL planned their performance to combat national anthem protests: "Shout out to the NFL having Boyz II Men sing the opening anthem of the season... we see what you did there. No one’s booing Wanya..."

Shout out to the NFL having Boyz II Men sing the opening anthem of the season... we see what you did there. No one’s booing Wanya... — M. Baynard (@de_profundis) September 7, 2018

This Twitter user said what we're all thinking: "You can’t kneel if you('re) dancing!"

Boyz to Men sing this anthem smart... you can’t kneel if you dancing! — Jared Quay Campbell (@JaredQuay) September 7, 2018

