California lightning siege burns 1.1 million acres

Since the lightning siege took place, there have been 12,000 lightning strikes and 615 new fires.

The August 15 lightning siege that sparked hundreds of wildfires throughout California has charred 1.1 million acres, according to Cal Fire.

More than 14,000 firefighters are covering 2,400 fire engines, 284 dozers, 327 fire crews, 321 water tenders and 95 air crafts, Cal Fire said in a tweet Sunday. The agency said 60 fire engines from Arizona, Idaho, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington are being used to assist in battling nearly two dozen major wildfires.

