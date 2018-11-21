Containment grew on the Camp Fire as officials continue to find more victims of the state’s deadliest wildfire in modern history.

The fire has burned 152,250 acres and containment is at 75 percent, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Tuesday night.

The death toll stands at 81 as authorities found the bodies of two more victims Tuesday.

The Camp Fire has destroyed 12,637 homes.

All told, the fire has destroyed 17,148 structures, including 483 commercial buildings.

The Camp Fire also is the most destructive in state history.

Cal Fire estimates that it will contain the fire by Nov. 30.

The number of people on the fire has declined in recent days and as of Tuesday evening, there were 3,920 firefighting personnel battling the blaze, Cal Fire said.

There was no immediate update Tuesday night on the number of unaccounted individuals, which still sits at 699, the Butte County Sheriff's office said.

Earlier on Monday, the sheriff's office had released a list that included the names of 991 people who had been reported as missing.

Rain on the horizon

With rain expected to start Wednesday, officials are warning about the potential for flooding and mudslides in the burn areas.

"“Firefighters continue with tactical patrols throughout the fire area where they work to extinguish remaining hot spots and remove hazard trees,” Cal Fire said Tuesday night. “Search and rescue teams continue to assist Butte County Sheriff’s Office in the search operation for missing victims.”

Forty-one water tenders, 17 helicopters, 77 hand crews and 32 bulldozers are assigned as of Tuesday night to the fire, which broke out Nov. 8 and forced the evacuation of 52,000 people.

Two arrested for Cal Fire station burglary

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a Cal Fire station during the Camp Fire in Butte County, the Cal Fire/ Butte County Fire Department said in a Monday news release.

Robert DePalma and William Erlbacher, both of Concow, were arrested on five felony counts, including vehicle theft, looting during an emergency and possession of stolen property.

It did not saw when the crimes happened.

Their bail was $250,000 each, according to the news release.

