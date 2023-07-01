Carlee Russell case update: Police share new details

Russell's disappearance last Thursday sparked a frantic search by family and friends. Her return home Saturday prompted intense speculation about what happened.

WASHINGTON — Police say a 25-year-old Alabama woman who disappeared for two days after calling 911 to report a toddler wandering on a highway made some "unusual" online searches before the reported incident.

Authorities in Hoover, Alabama, provided the update during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the case.

The news conference included authorities playing the 911 call Russell made in its entirety. Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis said they determined she drove 600 yards while on the phone with 911, claiming she was following the toddler.

He added that Russell took a robe and toilet paper from her workplace.

Investigators determined in the days and hours before her disappearance, Russell searched for terms involving Amber Alerts, how to take money from a register without being caught, details on a one-way bus ticket from Birmingham to Nashville and also the movie "Taken" — about an abduction.

The police chief said they have no reason to believe there's a threat to public safety and acknowledged they haven't been able to verify what Russell claims happened from the time she disappeared until she returned.

"Only Carlee can provide those answers," Chief Derzis said. Authorities said when they initially talked to Russell, she described an ordeal that involved being abducted, moved into multiple vehicles, being taken to a house and eventually running "through lots of woods" to escape.

Hoover Mayor Frank V. Brocato said they didn't feel comfortable speaking publicly until now, but decided to share additional details now to so their "community can be put at ease."

Russell's disappearance last Thursday sparked a frantic search by family and friends. Her return home Saturday prompted intense speculation about where she had been and what had happened to her.

On Tuesday, Russell's mother stated in an interview that her daughter was abducted and fought for her life during her disappearance. Police say they’re still trying to determine what happened to Russell before she returned home.

Russell was not in a “good state” when she got back and needed medical care, Talitha Russell told NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday. She said her daughter gave detectives a statement so they could “continue to pursue her abductor.”

“There were moments when she physically had to fight for her life, and there were moments when she had to mentally fight for her life,” Talitha Russell said.

Police said later Tuesday that detectives had not reached any conclusions about the disappearance. Investigators spoke to Carlee Russell briefly and were waiting for her to be made available for a more detailed statement. But they said they did not uncover any evidence of a toddler walking on the interstate.

“Numerous evidentiary items are still being evaluated, and those items are key in the process of determining exactly what took place in the approximately 49 hours Carlee was missing,” Hoover police said in a statement via Facebook.

Surveillance video from the Russells’ neighborhood showed Carlee Russell walking down the sidewalk alone before arriving at her home. She was conscious and talking when first responders arrived, and later treated and released from a hospital, police said.

Police have said Carlee Russell called a 911 operator Thursday night and then a relative and told both of them she saw a toddler in a diaper on the side of I-459 and was stopping to check on him. When officers arrived at the location, they found her car, cell phone and wig but were unable to find her or a child in the area.

Talitha Russell told al.com last week that her daughter was headed home after leaving work and stopping to get food. Carlee Russell was on the phone with her brother’s girlfriend when they lost contact.

“My son’s girlfriend heard her asking the child, ‘Are you OK?’ She never heard the child say anything but then she heard our daughter scream,’’ Talitha Russell said. “From there, all you hear on her phone is background noise from the interstate.”

A single witness reported possibly seeing a gray vehicle and a man standing outside Carlee Russell's vehicle, police have said.

Police said Tuesday that she also stopped for snacks on the way home, but none of the food was found in her car or with her cellphone and wig.