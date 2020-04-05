Carole Baskin responds after interview with YouTube pranksters posing as Jimmy Fallon

YouTube stars Josh Pieters and Archie Manners had convinced the Tiger King star that she was going to be interviewed on a late-night talk show.

Carole Baskin, the star of the hit Netflix docuseries "Tiger King," is speaking out after being interviewed by two YouTube pranksters posing as Jimmy Fallon.

British YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners organized the virtual "interview" and posted the result online.

According to the video, Pieters and Manners posed as two people working for a company that helped book talent for "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." Baskin initially declined the interview, but when Pieters and Manners said that they would not discuss "Tiger King," she accepted the request.

Using clips of Jimmy Fallon asking questions about cats from other episodes of his show, the YouTubers were able trick Baskin into thinking it was Fallon on the other end of the Zoom interview.

In the "interview" Baskin said that she has had to let go half of her staff due to tourism loss as a result of COVID-19. She also discusses the day-to-day-management of the animal sanctuary during the coronavirus pandemic.

A representative of Big Cat Rescue responded to the prank video on Baskin's behalf in a statement provided to Entertainment Tonight.

"I was suspicious as we were doing it because the questions appeared taped. But had no idea it would turn out to be such a fun prank. It gave us a very welcome good laugh," the statement says. "I appreciate their cleverness and that they created their video in a way that I don't feel was in any way mean spirited."

Jimmy Fallon has not responded to the video.

Pieters and Manners are known for their pranks. Earlier this year they tricked controversial British media personality Katie Hopkins in to flying to Prague and accepting a fake award.