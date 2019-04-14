Women's clothing retailer Charlotte Russe is working on a comeback, just one month after announcing plans to close all of its stores.

Charlotte Russe's social media accounts revealed this week that the "new Charlotte Russe" is planning to re-open 100 stores around the U.S. and launch a "brand new online shopping experience."

"New team. New selection. New Charlotte Russe," the company declared.

The company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February then announced March 6 that it was going out of business and closing down all its stores.

The Charlotte Russe brand and related intellectual property was sold in late March to clothing manufacturer YM Inc., according to a press release. According to its website, YM Inc. includes brands like Urban Planet, Sirens, Stiches, Bluenotes, Suzy and West49.

"We are very excited Charlotte Russe will be joining the portfolio of brands at YM. This acquisition marries a beloved brand with a sophisticated retail platform and provides Charlotte Russe a path to grow in the future. We thank our loyal customers and employees for sticking by us through the past several months," said Dayna Quanbeck, interim CEO of Charlotte Russe.

The company has yet to reveal when and which stores it may reopen. All Thursday's announcement said was to watch out for more details coming soon.