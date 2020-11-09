Kansas City Chiefs line up to support social justice causes

The Super Bowl champions stood in solidarity as 'Lift Every Voice and Sing,' often referred to as the 'Black national anthem,' was sung by Alicia Keys.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs lined up along the goal line about 30 minutes before kickoff Thursday night in a show of solidarity for social justice initiatives while a video played on the screens in each end zone of Arrowhead Stadium.

Along with the words “It Takes All of Us” on the screens, the video showcased Alicia Keys performing the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Often referred to as the “Black national anthem,” it was written as a poem by James Weldon Johnson and set to music by his brother, J. Rosamond Johnson.

The song will be played before every Week 1 game this season as the NFL continues to address social injustice.

The opening game of the pro football league's season is in Kansas City on Thursday featuring the Houston Texans. The Texans had already left the field when the video was shown as the Chiefs lined up.

Both teams arrived at their opener Thursday night without any significant health concerns, either because of injuries or the coronavirus.

Thousands of Chiefs fans had trickled into the parking lots surrounding Arrowhead to watch the Super Bowl champions kick off the season against Houston.

The Chiefs are among five franchises that have been given the green light to have fans in person. The number was capped at 22% of the capacity of the stadium, and that equates to about 17,000 fans. Most of those who arrived early huddled with friends under tents in the parking lots as rain continued to fall.