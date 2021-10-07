Investigators said it appears suspect UK Thang acted alone when he fired at customers and employees last month.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Police released new information Thursday on the deadly mass shooting inside the Kroger September 23rd.

Police said the suspect, UK Thang, worked as the sole operator and franchise owner of the sushi counter in the Kroger on New Byhalia Road. Investigators said he had a disagreement with another employee, was called into the manager’s office, then asked to leave about 7:00 a.m.

Police said about 12:30 p.m., Thang was at his apartment he shared with his brother, and told him he was leaving to get something to eat. About an hour later, police said Thang called his brother and told him this was the last time they would talk before hanging up.

Investigators said at that time, Thang had pulled up to the Kroger, armed himself with three guns, then went in shooting at customers and employees. They say he went out the back, shooting those trying to get away behind the store. Police said at that time, he went back into the rear of the store into the receiving area and killed himself.

15 people were injured, one of whom, Olivia King, died from her wounds.

Collierville Police said Thang had ammunition and extra loaded magazines on him when he was found. They said the guns were legally purchased from licensed gun dealers at different times over the past year and a half. They said the guns were an ATI Omni pistol 7.62 x 35, KelTec PMR-30 pistol - .22WMR, and KelTec CMR-30 rifle - .22WMR.

Investigators said Thang had worked inside the Kroger since July 2020, having moved to Collierville from Antioch, Tennessee. They said he had not criminal history, but had been cited by Collierville Police for illegally parking in a handicap zone in January 2021.

Investigators said as of now, it appears Thang acted alone.

Collierville Police also posted to social media Wednesday to be wary of fundraisers for victims. They said they spoke to the family of Olivia King, and that the family has not approved any fundraisers that claim to go directly to the family. You can read more HERE.

The Shelby County Crime Victims Crisis Center is ready to help victims and witnesses at 901-222-3950.

CPD has spoken with the King family, and they have not authorized any fundraising on their behalf.