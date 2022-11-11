x
Comedian Gallagher dies at 76, Veterans Day deals in Northeast Ohio, Cleveland Sports golden ticket, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

On 3News Daily, Stephanie Haney shares the details from today's most-read stories on WKYC.com and the WKYC app
Credit: wkyc studios
New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, November 11, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney.

Learn what we know about the death of comedian Gallagher. Plus, hear why a Geauga County judge has to answer to the Ohio Supreme Court, where female veterans will make their new homes, places to go for deals for past and present service members on this Veterans Day, how you can get a chance to win tickets to every Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and Guardians game next season, where the newest pop-up Christmas bar has opened, and more on 3News Daily.

Get the details on these stories, and more on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney, by watching the video below:

Catch the highlights from each day’s most-read stories on wkyc.com, Monday through Friday, on the 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney podcast. 

Find links to watch on YouTube, or subscribe and listen on your favorite podcast platform here.

You can also stream 3News Daily on the WKYC+ app, on your Roku or FireTV.

