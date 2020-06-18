Cream of Wheat reviewing chef mascot following Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's announcements

Cream of Wheat is the fourth major brand in 24 hours to announce it would be reviewing its packaging over concerns of racist origins.

WASHINGTON — The makers of Cream of Wheat just became the latest major food brand to consider changing up its branding in response to calls for racial equality.

Cream of Wheat's parent company, B&G Foods, said it was launching an "immediate review" of the brand's packaging.

"We understand there are concerns regarding the Chef image, and we are committed to evaluating our packaging and will proactively take steps to ensure that we and our brands do not inadvertently contribute to systemic racism," B&G Foods said in a statement.

Aunt Jemima announced Wednesday it would be replacing the 130-year-old brand with a new name and image. Hours later, Uncle Ben's and Mrs. Butterworth's said they would be changing their branding as well over concerns about racial stereotyping.

In announcing the Mrs. Butterworth's review, the parent company Conagra said its brand is "intended to evoke the images of a loving grandmother" but they can see how their "packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values."