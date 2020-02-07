x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

nation-world

Cub Scout Outdoor Activity pins with excessive lead recalled

Long-term exposure to lead can result in mental and physical developmental issues, particularly in very young children.
Credit: Boy Scouts of America
Recalled Cub Scout Outdoor Activity pin

The Boy Scouts of America is recalling 78,000 Cub Scout Outdoor Activity pins because they contain an excessive amount of lead and could be harmful if children put them in their mouths.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the pin face and shaft contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. The Boy Scouts said the pins were sold from April 2016 through January 2020.

Lead poisoning occurs when lead builds up in the body, often over months or years, according to the Mayo Clinic. Children under the age of 6 are especially vulnerable. This can lead to both mental and physical developmental problems.

The CPSC said there have been no reports of injuries related to the recall.

The rhomboid-shaped pin is silver with a gold animal paw painted on a blue background.

Credit: Boy Scouts of America
Recalled Cub Scout Outdoor Activity pin

Consumers are urged to immediately take the pin away from children and return the it to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or contact Boy Scout of America’s National Distribution Center for a full refund, including shipping, or for a merchandise credit.

Boy Scouts of America can be contacted at 800-323-0736 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.scoutshop.org.

RELATED: Volvo Cars recalls nearly 2.1 million cars worldwide

RELATED: Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination

RELATED: Infant teething spoons recalled because they can break in the mouth

RELATED: Hoods on 1.9 million Nissans could fly open, so they're being recalled

RELATED: Recall expanded for Healthy Choice bowls that may have small rocks