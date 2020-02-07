Cub Scout Outdoor Activity pins with excessive lead recalled

Long-term exposure to lead can result in mental and physical developmental issues, particularly in very young children.

The Boy Scouts of America is recalling 78,000 Cub Scout Outdoor Activity pins because they contain an excessive amount of lead and could be harmful if children put them in their mouths.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the pin face and shaft contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. The Boy Scouts said the pins were sold from April 2016 through January 2020.

Lead poisoning occurs when lead builds up in the body, often over months or years, according to the Mayo Clinic. Children under the age of 6 are especially vulnerable. This can lead to both mental and physical developmental problems.

The CPSC said there have been no reports of injuries related to the recall.

The rhomboid-shaped pin is silver with a gold animal paw painted on a blue background.

Consumers are urged to immediately take the pin away from children and return the it to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or contact Boy Scout of America’s National Distribution Center for a full refund, including shipping, or for a merchandise credit.