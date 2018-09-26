ODESSA, TX -- An El Paso man wanted in Odessa after being accused of super-gluing his baby’s mouth and eyes shut was arrested in East El Paso.

Johnnie Lee Carter, 29, was being sought by the Odessa Police Department and the U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in connection with a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

The incident occurred Sept. 16 when Carter allegedly super-glued his 14-month-old baby’s mouth and eyes shut during a “domestic incident,” U.S. Marshals Service officials said.

Carter then fled the scene.

Carter was arrested Monday at a motel in the 11000 block of Gateway Boulevard West in East El Paso, officials said.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail with no bond in connection with the warrant.

Carter will be extradited to Ector County, which includes Odessa, to face the charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

No other information has been released.

