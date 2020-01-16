MIAMI — Super Bowl 2020 is set to be a star-studded event with its latest announcement: Demi Lovato will be singing the national anthem.

The 27-year-old singer made the announcement on her Instagram Thursday morning.

"Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV. See you in Miami," Lovato posted.

Lovato joins entertainers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira who will be performing the event's halftime show.

The 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performers were announced in September, marking the first time the two Latina singers will perform together. Both Shakira and Lopez have released music in Spanish and English since the 1990s.

RELATED: You can win a trip to Super Bowl LIVE by giving blood

The Super Bowl announcement comes shortly after Lovato's first interview since an apparent overdose in 2018. She sat down with Teen Vogue in November 2019, telling them she has overcome a lot.

"I've been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter. I don't see a championship winner in there, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no mater [what] challenges are thrown their way," Lovato told Teen Vogue.