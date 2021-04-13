'Major developments' to be announced in Kristin Smart case

Nearly a year ago, on April 22, 2020, a search warrant was served at the Los Angeles County home of a person of interest in the cold case of Kristin Smart.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office plans to announce "major developments" in the case of Kristin Smart.

No other information was given in the announcement. The family of Kristin Smart plans to issue a statement following the announcement by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Nearly a year ago, on April 22, 2020, a search warrant was served at the Los Angeles County home of a person of interest in the cold case disappearance of Kristin Smart. The search warrant was for “specific items of evidence” at the home of Paul Flores, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Flores was the last person seen with Smart before she went missing back in 1996.

Background on the case

Kristin Smart was 19 years old when she disappeared in 1996 after leaving an on-campus party at Cal Poly University, San Luis Obispo.

Smart was officially declared dead in 2002, and the case was turned over to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. In 2007 Flores' mother's home was dug up and searched throughout for Smart's remains.

In 2016, the FBI excavated a site on the edge of the college campus on a hillside about half a mile from where Smart was last seen. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office's Spokesman Tony Cipolla told The Los Angeles Times FBI officers discovered "items of interest," but did not say what they were.