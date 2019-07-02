DeWALT recalled about 122,000 drills because they could pose a shock hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Tuesday.

Two models were affected by the recall: DeWALT model DWD110 and model DWD112 3/8-inch VSR drills. Both look similar, so customers should check the label to determine their specific drill model, the CPSC said in a statement.

Only drills with the date codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY are affected, DeWALT said in its statement. But if the drill is marked with an "X" after the date code, it was already inspected and is not affected.

Recalled DWD112 Drill showing location of model number and date code.

DeWALT

People with recalled drills should stop using them immediately and call 1-855-752-5259 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or email recall@sbdinc.com for information about a free inspection and correction.

The drills are yellow with black accents and have a power cable connected at one end. The company said the shock hazard is a result of a potential safety issue with the internal wiring.

DeWALT previously announced the recall in January 2019, but the CPSC did not report it until February because of the government shutdown.