Even President Donald Trump wasn't expecting the reaction he got at the U.N. when boasting about his administration's accomplishments.

To kick off his speech on Tuesday morning Trump told leaders from around the world that his administration has accomplished more in less than two years than almost any other administration.

Trump's declaration, which has become a frequent remark at his campaign rallies and public appearances, led to some laughs from the audience at the U.N.

"I didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK," Trump added on.

Later in his speech the president touched on American sovereignty, North Korea's steps toward denuclearization, trade deals, and urged other nation's to join the U.S. in isolating Iran for behavior he deems aggressive.

