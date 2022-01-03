x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Disney+ to offer cheaper subscription plan this year

It's unclear exactly when the new tier will roll out for U.S. consumers or what it will cost when it does land.

WASHINGTON — Disney+ will be introducing a lower-cost, ad-supported tier later this year, the media giant announced Friday morning

The streaming service carries a variety of shows and movies from across Disney-owned studios and producers, as well as some original content.  

Currently, Disney+ offers a base subscription without ads for $8 a month, or $80 per year. 

A number of other streaming services including HBO Max, Paramount+, Discovery+ and Peacock already offer ad-supporting subscription options. 

Hulu, another popular streaming platform that is owned by Disney, already features a two-tier payment system where customers can either pay a discounted rate of $7 to watch with ads, or watch without interruptions for $13. 

"Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone - consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers,” said Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, in a statement. “More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.”

Related Articles

Few details about the ad-supported tier have been released. Disney hasn't shared any information on pricing or an exact launch date for the service, but a company statement said they hope to release the new tier sometime in late 2022 for the U.S. and internationally sometime in 2023. 

The move is part of a push by Disney to build an audience of 230-260 million subscribers by 2024. Other parts of that initiative include a recent focus on television shows based on popular media franchises such as Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

In Other News

No radioactive release from Ukraine plant after Russia attacker, IAEA Chief says